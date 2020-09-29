e-paper
Army recruitment rally: J&K Cong seeks extension of registration dates

The recruitment rally is scheduled to be held for six districts from December 11 to 22 at ALG, Rajouri.

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma on Tuesday urged the army authorities to extend the date of online registration for the upcoming recruitment rally.

The recruitment fair is scheduled to be held for six districts from December 11 to 22 at ALG, Rajouri.

“The online registration was opened during lockdown in April, which is a joke, as it has deprived most of the eligible unemployed youth from applying due to 2G mobile internet services in the region and complete lockdown,” he said in a statement issued here.

Sharma was reacting to the representation of a number unemployed youth and their parents, from far-flung districts, who alleged that the army authorities sought online registration during the period of lockdown as the last date was fixed as April 21.

He has sought the extension of date for online registration besides holding district-wise rally instead of inviting youth from six districts to Rajouri during the Covid pandemic.

He hoped that the army and defence ministry would take appropriate decisions in the interest of the eligible youth.

However, a defence official said last year over 44,000 youth had turned at the Samba rally and another 27,000 had participated in a similar rally in Reasi. “At that time too we had 2G network. In the ensuing rally, the youth were given adequate time to apply. However, the issue can be considered in view of Covid pandemic and subsequent restrictions,” he added.

