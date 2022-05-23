Arvind Kejriwal extends ‘warm welcome’ to new Delhi lieutenant governor, calls ex-LG a 'very good person'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended a ‘warm welcome’ to Vinai Kumar Saxena, the new lieutenant governor of the Union territory, shortly after the latter was appointed to the post by President Ram Nath Kovind. “On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to our new LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena ji. For the welfare of the people of Delhi, I assure him of my government's full support,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor also extended his best wishes to Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal. “With former LG Anil Baijal ji, we did many things in Delhi, and tried to resolve several issues. He is a very good person. I wish him all the best for future and pray for his good health and long life,” he stated.

Baijal, the city-state's twenty-first Lt. Governor, tendered his resignation on May 18, citing personal reasons. The former bureaucrat's stipulated five-year tenure ended on December 31 last year but he was given an extension. He succeeded Najeeb Jung on December 31, 2016; incidentally, Baijal and Jung both resigned abruptly.

Meanwhile, welcoming Saxena's appointment, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described him as an ‘efficient administrator.’

“Shri Saxena is known for his progressive and innovative ideology. In just seven years, he increased the sales of Khadi and Village Industries Commission by 105 percent, while also creating 32 lakh jobs through his schemes. Delhi also needs similar new experiments and new ideology so that it can be taken forward on the path of development,” Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition, Delhi assembly, said in a statement.

