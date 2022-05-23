Arvind Kejriwal extends ‘warm welcome’ to new Delhi lieutenant governor, calls ex-LG a 'very good person'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended a ‘warm welcome’ to Vinai Kumar Saxena, the new lieutenant governor of the Union territory, shortly after the latter was appointed to the post by President Ram Nath Kovind. “On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to our new LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena ji. For the welfare of the people of Delhi, I assure him of my government's full support,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor also extended his best wishes to Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal. “With former LG Anil Baijal ji, we did many things in Delhi, and tried to resolve several issues. He is a very good person. I wish him all the best for future and pray for his good health and long life,” he stated.
Also Read | Delhi gets new lieutenant governor: Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?
Baijal, the city-state's twenty-first Lt. Governor, tendered his resignation on May 18, citing personal reasons. The former bureaucrat's stipulated five-year tenure ended on December 31 last year but he was given an extension. He succeeded Najeeb Jung on December 31, 2016; incidentally, Baijal and Jung both resigned abruptly.
Also Read | Disagreements, but no discord marks Baijal’s tenure as Delhi LG
Meanwhile, welcoming Saxena's appointment, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described him as an ‘efficient administrator.’
“Shri Saxena is known for his progressive and innovative ideology. In just seven years, he increased the sales of Khadi and Village Industries Commission by 105 percent, while also creating 32 lakh jobs through his schemes. Delhi also needs similar new experiments and new ideology so that it can be taken forward on the path of development,” Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition, Delhi assembly, said in a statement.
-
Lucknow administration launches mega traffic awareness drive
District administration on Monday launched a mega traffic awareness drive here in the state capital. As a part of the drive, the district administration on Monday organised a mega road safety awareness event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in which students from different schools and colleges, along with their teachers participated. The DM also made the students aware of the dos and don'ts of driving.
-
Covid-19: MP sees 32 cases, no death; active tally now 275
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,243 on Monday after the detection of 32 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate was 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,31,233, leaving the state with 275 active cases, the official informed. With 6,037 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,47,111, he added.
-
Department of Posts releases special cover on 3 GI products of Varanasi
The Department of Posts released three special covers along with cancellation on Geographical Indications products of Varanasi — Banaras Zardozi, Banaras hand block prints and Banaras wood carvings. It was released by the postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav along with Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister and GI expert, Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kanth, at Head Post Office, Varanasi on Monday.
-
VTI students sensitised on protecting biodiversity
As part of ongoing Prithvi Utsav, Prithvi Innovations celebrated International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and World Turtle Day on May 23 with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute, Chatemeel, in association with Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and Department of Forest, Lucknow.
-
Some TB testing kits recalled over result accuracy doubts
Consumables/kits for testing samples of TB patients via Truenat machines of five different batches have been recalled from centres across Uttar Pradesh after the firm manufacturing them said “they might give faulty results”. Dr Santosh Gupta joint director (Tuberculosis) issued a circular to all additional directors and district tuberculosis control officer to ensure kits/consumables of these five particular batches were returned.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics