Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in two defamation cases

New Delhi: A city court on Tuesday granted bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in two separate defamation cases filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Vijender Gupta and Rajiv Babbar.

In both the cases, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal granted Kejriwal bail on a bond of ₹10,000 each after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader appeared before the court.

Gupta had moved a defamation suit against Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on June 4, saying that they had “maligned” his image by accusing him of attempting to kill Kejriwal in the aftermath of an attack on the CM while he was campaigning for Lok Sabha polls. Sisodia was also granted bail on submitting a bond of similar amount during the day’s proceeding.

Gupta had sought ₹1 crore in damages over their May 18 tweets in which the two AAP leaders had alleged that the BJP wanted to murder Kejriwal and that Delhi CM’s daily security reports were sent to the BJP office. Sisodia had alleged that Gupta was involved in this “conspiracy”.

Babbar had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and AAP leader Atishi for alleging that over 30 lakh names were deleted from the voters’ list in Delhi last year by the election commission at the behest of the BJP. All the leaders, except Kejriwal, were granted bail on a bond of ₹10,000 on June 7.

Babbar, who had moved the defamation plea on behalf of BJP’s Delhi unit, sought action against the AAP leaders after Kejriwal, in a tweet in December last year, had said that the deleted voters included “4 lakh baniyas, 8 lakh Muslims, and 15 lakh Poorvanchalis”.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 21:58 IST