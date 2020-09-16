e-paper
As Covid-19 cases rise, Rohtak’s PGIMS engaged to test samples from Gurugram

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Gurugram: As the number of Covid-19 cases rise in the district, about 500 samples for confirmatory reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests are now being sent every day to a government lab at PGIMS, Rohtak.

According to officials, the health department collects an average of 1,700 samples per day for RT-PCR testing, but has the capacity to test only about 1,200 of those samples in a day at the Civil Hospital in Gurugram, which has necessitated outsourcing some of the tests.

“Naturally, increasing number of cases has put a strain on our ability to test and we have to send some samples elsewhere. Gurugram is still processing more samples each day than any other district in Haryana. A vehicle is sent to Rohtak every day after sample collection. The vials are stored in an ice box to maintain the integrity of the swab and a lab technician is present in the vehicle, as was done earlier when we did not have testing facilities here,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, Gurugram.

Data from the health department’s daily bulletin also shows an increased backlog of tests awaiting lab results, which stood at 3,382 samples on Tuesday (up from 3,288 samples on Monday). However, an official clarified that about 1,600 of these samples included swabs collected for RT-PCR tests on the same day itself. “The actual backlog is much lesser, though still a bit higher than it used to be,” said a senior lab technician with the health department, who is also tasked with transporting samples to Rohtak.

The health officials also said they are considering sending some samples to be tested at private labs, to expand the district’s capacity to 5,000 tests per day, with a focus on RT-PCR tests, which are considered the gold standard in diagnostic testing for Covid-19. For the past two days, the district has been conducting about 4,000 tests per day.

“With an increasing number of cases, the focus needs to be on RT-PCR. Rapid antigen tests are the quickest way to isolate, but many people are coming in with flu symptoms and they will need to be retested in any case. So, the plan is to maintain a higher number of RT-PCR tests. We may use the private labs’ surplus capacity to test our own samples if necessary,” said Dr Ram Prakash, district epidemiologist, Gurugram.

However, the health department officials did not mention any plan to boost the existing testing infrastructure, by procuring more RT-PCR machines or newer generation RT-PCR kits, which produce results in about three hours. “At the moment, we have enough capacity to conduct RT-PCR tests. When the need comes, then of course the necessary equipment will be procured,” said Sharma.

