As Covid-19 plays demon, Ravana takes a back seat this year

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:08 IST

Dussehra celebrations are set to remain a subdued affair this year as the city takes on a battle of a different kind—the one against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid fears of the infection spread, the famous Daresi Ground fair has been cancelled in view of the restrictions on large gatherings.

Members of the Shri Ram Lila Committee, who organise this fair, said that although all rituals will be performed in keeping with the traditions, there would be no gatherings. There would only be small effigy of Ravana, instead of the 90-ft high effigies burnt every year. This year, the organisers have also decided to do away with the bursting of crackers.

Apart from that, the ‘Singhasan Yatra’ of Lord Ram, which used to pass through different parts of the old city for 11 days before Dussehra, and the staging of Ramlila, has been suspended this year. Instead, they will be holding a Ramayana Path at Sita Mata Mandir in Daresi, but the entry restricted.

Committee member Dinesh Marwaha said, “The Daresi fair is famous all over the country for being one of the biggest in North India. We used to hear stories about this from our fathers and grandfathers. This is for the first time in many years that it won’t be held. It was held even during the emergency era. But right now, the situation is different. We cannot put thousands of lives at stake by organising this fair.”

Reminiscing on the effort that went into organising the fair, Marwaha said, “We used to build 90 to 95-ft tall Ravana effigy every year and effigy makers used to come from Agra and Meerut.” He went on to proudly recount how people from far and wide used to come just to see Ravana going up in flames.

Kamal Bassi and Sukhram Mahajan, other members of the committee, said, “The preparations for this fair used to commence three months ahead of Dussehra and thousands of people used to come to see the fair every day. But this time, we would miss the pomp and show.”

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said,”Restrictions have been imposed on gathering due to the ongoing pandemic. Till now, we have not received any directions from the state government regarding granting permissions for Dussehra events. The state government will review the situation on September 30 and final decision has to be taken by the state government only.”