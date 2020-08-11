As Covid cases surge in Punjab, CM seeks liberal financial package from PM

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:19 IST

Chandigarh: Amid a surge in Covid cases and 50% revenue decline for the first quarter of this fiscal in Punjab, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release a liberal financial package for states to fill the collection gap caused by the pandemic besides flexibility on Covid-related terms of expenditure in SDRF.

During a video-conference meet of the Prime Minister with chief ministers of some states to review the Covid situation, Captain Amarinder Singh said the current cap of 35% in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for Covid-related expenditure, according to home ministry guidelines, is not sufficient to meet the present requirement.

Citing the state’s rising number of Covid cases, which have gone up to 24,891 with 604 deaths, the chief minister urged the Prime Minister to review the UGC decision on mandatory exams for exit classes to be held by September 30.

“Punjab may not be in a position to conduct exams in September as it may be facing its peak at that time,” he said, suggesting promoting students on past performance and internal assessment, with the option to take exams later for those wanting to improve their performance.

He sought the Centre’s assistance for online school education, especially for students of Classes 10 and 12 from needy families. “More money is needed for creating infrastructure to support online education,” he added.

NEED TO SCALE UP TESTING

Though Punjab is conducting 23,000 tests per million for Covid (higher than the national average), and planned to increase RT-PCR tests from 12,000 to 20,000 in the next 15 days, it needs to scale up the testing capacity further, the chief minister said.

He requested the Prime Minister to direct the central government institutions in Chandigarh and Punjab to increase testing capacity.

Expressing concern over the state’s mortality rate of 2.4%, Captain Amarinder Singh said though it was lower than the all-India deaths per million and 91% of the fatality cases were with co-morbidity, it was still higher than neighbouring Haryana. Patients were coming to hospitals late and 86% deaths were occurring in tertiary hospitals.

BOOSTER FOR INFRASTRUCTURE

The chief minister thanked the Centre for accepting Punjab’s proposal to set up a National Institute of Virology for the north zone and said the state government will soon give 25 acres for the institute to the ICMR for the purpose.

He requested immediate operationalisation of Covid testing and treatment at AIIMS, Bathinda, where OPDs are functional, and said this will be useful for the people of southern Punjab.

Noting that PGI, Chandigarh, is a premier tertiary care facility for Punjab, he also sought increase in the bed capacity at the hospital and strengthening of the existing PGI satellite centre at Sangrur, especially for Covid treatment. He urged the Centre to start work on the newly sanctioned PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur.

While of the three sanctioned medical colleges, the one at Mohali will start classes this year but more such institutions are needed, Capt Amarinder Singh said, requesting for new colleges in the aspirational districts of Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Moga.

LUDHIANA, JALANDHAR AND PATIALA HAVE MOST CASES

On the Covid situation in the state, he said it had seen cases go up from 500 to 1,000 in two weeks, with the positivity rate of the last five days at 8.73%.

The majority of cases were coming from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala, though cases were increasing in all districts. The number of micro-containment zones are being increased in the three high-incidence districts.

To augment its fight against Covid, the state has opened plasma banks in Patiala and Amritsar, with another set to open soon in Faridkot.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also participated in the meeting.