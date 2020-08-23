As Ghaziabad nears one lakh rapid tests, positivity rate records a dip

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:28 IST

As Ghaziabad inches closer to conducting one lakh Covid-19 tests through the rapid antigen tests, the test positivity rate here has come down by 2.67 percentage points since the on-site testing methodology was introduced in the district.

The positivity rate in Ghaziabad on August 22 stood at 4.28% down from 6.95 on June 25. Antigen testing kits were deployed in the district on June 26 and within a span of less than 58 days, their share in total testing is at nearly 57.14%.

According to records of the district health department, the district, till August 22, had completed around 168,896 Covid-9 tests which included 96,522 administered with rapid antigen kits whose share in total testing is about 57.14%. As many as 7.241 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been detected in Ghaziabad so far.

The test positivity rate through rapid antigen kits, till August 22, is around 2.5%, while with the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests—considered the gold-standard for Covid-19 testing—it is about 6.78%, according to the data. Given the lower test positivity rate of antigen tests which constitute more than half of the testing done with other contributing factors, the overall test positivity of the district has declined.

Antigen tests are inherently unreliable with poor sensitivity, which means that its ability to detect true positives is low and could result in many negative tests turning positive under an RT-PCR test.

“The deployment of rapid kits is definitely a big factor behind the reduced test positivity rate. However, in the month of August, unlike June and July, no major spike in the number of cases has been reported. The viral load is also low and not many people with the infection are developing severe conditions. So, people are less scared of the virus now and lesser number of people are getting themselves tested. However, they must continue to observe precautions,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad officials said the decline in the positivity rate it because of various other reasons and not just reliance on antigen tests. They added the district is conducting about 3000-3500 samples per day which includes those taken through rapid antigen kits and RT-PCR.

“The rapid kits are helpful in getting faster results and determining the positive status of the patients. But it is not the only contributing factor which has reduced the test positivity rate. We have focussed on increasing intensive surveillance activities, conducting household surveys and given special attention to early treatment of patients among others. All these factors have considerably helped us in curbing spread of infection. A reduction in test positivity also means that our steps have yielded results in bringing down the rate,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate. Currently, the state government has assigned the administration a daily target of 2,000 antigen tests and 540 RT-PCR tests.

“We are constantly focussing on more number of tests so that every suspected case is detected and provided treatment. This will further reduce spread of infection. With aggressive and focussed testing, we have been able to reduce fatalities in the past two months and plan to bring down the fatality rate further,” he added. With 67 deaths, Ghaziabad’s mortality rate is 0.93%.

Health officials also said they are also conducting RT-PCR tests in some cases where rapid kits produce negative results. The subsequent RT-PCR testing is also done for samples of symptomatic patients who turn negative through antigen tests. Follow-up RT-PCR testing is also done for symptomatic and asymptomatic cases with co-morbid conditions.

“We have about 20 teams deployed for testing across the district and also have a stock of about one lakh antigen kits at present. There has been a decline in the number of residents coming in for testing in August which could be a contributing factor in the declining positivity rate apart from the increased surveillance, treatment the administration has been focusing on,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

According to official records, it has been a little over eight weeks since June 26 when the rapid kits were deployed. Every subsequent week since June 26 the testing figures increased gradually and peaked to 16,451 rapid tests for July 24- July 30. Thereafter, every subsequent week starting July 31, the use of rapid antigen kits is on the decline. at 10,068, the least number of antigen tests were conducted between August 14 to August 20. The officials also attribute the low testing due to disruptions by incessant rain earlier this week.

“The present situation of the severity of the infections and the stabilisation of the number of daily cases can be termed as a plateau situation. The proposed sero-surveillance study will bring more insight in the near future as to where we stand in terms of the spread of infection,” Dr Jindal said.

Sero-surveillance which tests for antibodies for the Sars-CoV-2—the pathogen that causes Covid-19—is conducted to check the exposure of a population to the infection. Sero surveys will start in Ghaziabad, including 10 other districts, from August 26.