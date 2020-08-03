As HP restricts entry, tourists flood Morni, throw caution to wind

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:34 IST

With Himachal Pradesh restricting the entry of tourists, Morni – the hill station of Panchkula – has become the new haunt for holidaymakers. The hill station, which is just five hours from Delhi and 45 kilometres from Chandigarh, has seen a fourfold increase in footfall in the last few weeks.

What’s more worrying is that the visitors are often seen roaming without masks and violating social distancing norms, putting themselves and others at risk for infection. This even as Panchkula’s Covid count is rapidly going up.

During weekends, the roads leading to Morni are seen abuzz with cars from Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and even Uttarakhand. Youngsters speeding on two-wheelers without helmets or masks are also a common sight.

In view of the rush, police had barricaded the entry points to the hill station. A cop deputed at the Mandhna T-Point said: “The number of vehicles has increased in the last few weeks. By noon, at least 50 vehicles crossed this T-point. This is because Himachal Pradesh has made the process very cumbersome for tourists to enter their state.”

A few metres ahead, a police team was seen challaning drivers for not wearing seat belts, or and roaming around without masks.

However, the police presence hardly seemed to make a difference as tourists were seen having a gala time violating all safety norms. At various points, groups of young men were seen drinking alcohol and dancing to loud music.

The Tikkar Tal Lake, which is a major tourist attraction, sees a huge rush. Guards at the parking lot say that at least 200 cars are parked here everyday. ( Sant Arora/HT )

The rush was at its peak at Tikkar Tal Lake, where at least 400-500 cars, scooters and bikes were parked and people were moving freely without masks. They were roaming in groups, sitting in close proximity to each other, taking selfies, enjoying their meal and drinks.

Kishan Pal Joshi, the security guard at the parking, was the only one seen covering his face properly. He said: “Earlier, there used to be 20-30 cars a day and on weekends, the number would increase by 50-60. But now, we get 150-200 cars everyday and on weekends, the rush increases by 400-500 cars.”

One such visitor was Gundeep Singh, who had come from Ludhiana with his friends. None of them were wearing masks. When asked, he said: “We can’t go to Himachal, so we planned a one day-trip to Morni. We will leave by evening.”

A family sitting under a shelter in Tikkar Taal without masks, unmindful of the risk they exposing themselves to amid the Covid-19 outbreak. ( Sant Arora )

A few steps ahead, two-three families were seen sitting having their meal under a single shelter. Amresh Khajuria from Mohali said, “My son brought us here for a trip. This is the first time that we have explored this place and it’s beautiful. I would like to come here, again.”

Two youths, who introduced themselves as resident doctors from Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana, were seen enjoying the weather but without masks.

When contacted, Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “We will be soon picking up samples from tourist spots.”