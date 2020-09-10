ASI hurt in mob attack in Balliyewal village

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:24 IST

At least 53 people, including women, opened attack on a police party on Wednesday night, after the cops reached Balliyewal village following reports of a clash between two rival groups.

ASI Kuldeep Singh said alerted to a clash between two groups in the village, a group of six police personnel reached the spot where men and women of the two rival groups were attacking each other with sticks and stones. When the cops intervened the mob turned on them after one Gurpreet instigated the horde.

The mob tore the ASI’s uniform and tossed his turban. They then dragged him on the road with his hair. It was only after sarpanch Amarjit Singh came to the ASI’s rescue did the attackers desist. The ASI had to be hospitalised as he was grievously injured in the attack. Other police personnel were able to escape. The accused also vandalised the cops’ vehicle.

The accused are Gurpreet Singh, Sunny, Harbans Singh, Satnam Singh, Sheela, Mani, Jassi, Bhajan Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur, Bishan Das and Pooja. Around 41 people are still unidentified. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant from discharge of his public functions), 341(wrongful restraint), 324 (cause hurt with a weapon), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Four people, including two women,suffered injuries in the clash.