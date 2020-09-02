Aspirants can now opt for HPPSC exams centres in Lahaul-Spiti & Kinnaur

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:01 IST

In a relief to aspirants during the pandemic, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has decided to conduct the screening examination in all district headquarters, including Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

HPPSC has directed all the candidates who have applied for the posts of executive officer/ secretary (executive state municipal services), assistant manager and tehsil welfare officer to choose their examination centres for Kinnaur at Reckong Peo and for Lahaul-Spiti at Keylong in addition to stations already notified through their respective user IDs on the commission’s portal.

HPPSC secretary Ashutosh Garg said that for this purpose, a link will be activated to select examination centres, including the two in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti respectively, besides the other stations notified, within seven days from the date of issue of this press note and no other opportunity or request for change of examination centre will be considered by the commission.

He added that exam centres will be allotted to the candidates as per their option, subject to availability and number of candidates opting for a particular station. HPPSC reserves the right to allot examination centres to candidates other than those opted by them.

“Examination centres at Reckong Peo and Keylong will be established only if a sufficient number of candidates opt for these stations,” he added.

The updation of new examination centres in the candidates’ OTRS will be done within three days after the last date of centre selection.