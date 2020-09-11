At least 40 migrants test positive in Thane daily

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:05 IST

More than 40 migrants visiting the city through long-distance trains test positive for Covid-19 daily, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) records.

The corporation has started conducting Rapid Antigen Tests for these migrants at the Thane railway station. More than 800 migrants are being tested daily since last week. Out of these, six to seven per cent migrants test positive and are immediately quarantined at the TMC centres. A long queue of outstation commuters is being witnessed at the Thane station for testing at any given time.

The testing at the railway station has been set up to ensure that the migrants entering the city from other states do not spread the virus in Thane. The corporation claims that increased testing is the only solution to control the mortality and decrease the daily cases.

Civic commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma said: “Among those tested at railway stations, on an average around 40 to 50 people test positive on a daily basis. Most of them are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These are immigrant labourers working as construction workers or in industries and factories. Since almost a week, we have begun regular testing at Thane railway station. We have set up four counters for antigen testing. Details of all these migrants have been taken down. Even if asymptomatic, we isolate them and monitor their health for a week or two before letting them go.”

He added: “It is difficult to keep a tab on each and every one visiting the city as there is a large number of migrant population who travel by road into the city. However, there are various state checkpoints as well where people are screened for symptoms. Our focus is to be able to control the spread of the virus. Through regular screening and testing, we are casting a safety net for residents of Thane. We will not stop soon. These initiatives will continue.”

At the Thane railway station, each person takes around four minutes to take swab samples, hence there are long queues near the testing counters as soon as a train arrives.

“With so many people waiting at any given point, we have to ensure that the names and swab samples on the vials are properly noted. Moreover, we have to take down details of the individual and based on the result, provide them with proper guidelines. Some get impatient with the long queue and make attempts to jump the queue. In such instances, we have to ensure that social distancing is maintained and crowd is managed properly as well,” said a technician working at the railway station.

As most immigrants returning to the cities are in desperate need of an income, there could be instances of people flouting quarantine. Hence, the Thane civic body prefers to isolate most of those who have travelled from other states into the city.

“If you compare with the number of people who had migrated back to the villages during the lockdown; hardly 30% have returned to Thane city. This is a very small number and most of the rest will return after the Navratri festival. That would be the period when the city needs to be cautious as there will be a major influx of migrant labourers,” said Dhananjay Singh, Founder, Rudra Pratishthan, an organization that works for the welfare of the north Indian community in Thane.

“Many factories and construction sites are offering facilities for isolation, stay and food; everyone needs labourers to get back to business. There is dearth of manpower at present in the city. So many are going out of the way to make the labourers feel comfortable,” added Singh.

Those who are returning currently are those who are in a very bad state financially. “We have faced issues wherein labourers are unable to share their address details as they have returned to the city without a job in hand. This is the reason we prefer to isolate them even if asymptomatic, so that their health can be monitored,” said Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

“Setting up testing counters in containment zones, malls and railway station is a way for us to reach out to the people. Not everyone finds it convenient or a necessity to visit a testing centre and get themselves tested. Hence, we are taking the testing kits through the medium of these special counters to the people,” added Burpulle.

Activists demand more counters for testing

City-based activists claimed that the counters were insufficient to accommodate all the passengers coming from outstation trains. “Every outstation train will have a minimum of 800 passengers, even after maintaining all social distancing norms. Having only four counters for testing so many passengers is not feasible. The travellers wait for two to three hours after such a long travel to get tested. They should set up a minimum of eight counters for ease in checking and for the convenience of travellers as well,” said Shashikumar Nair, chairman of Yatra Samiti, Thane.

Another activist, Sanjeev Dutta, claimed that testing should be done at the point of origin. Dutta said: “Before allowing people into Thane city, a medical check-up or a test report from their place of origin should be asked for. It does not make sense to travel such a distance if one is Covid positive and spread it to other travellers and the residents while visiting a different city. This will help the civic body to increase testing within Thane city.”

Migrants Speak

Sriram Kumar, 33, resident of Jharkhand worked with a construction company in Thane until the lockdown. He returned to the city on Monday with the hope that he would get a job in the city. he said: “Isolating is not feasible for me. Due to the lockdown, I had a huge debt, hence had to leave the city and go to my hometown. But repeated efforts to earn a living did not bear fruits as much as it would in cities. That is the reason I returned but the quarantine period will leave my family hungry. The construction company where I worked initially is also not keen to take me as of now. Any means of livelihood and survival seems difficult at present.”

Another migrant, Ranjan Prasad, 45, resident of Bihar used to work as a mason in a construction site on Ghodbunder Road and is now ready to take up any job. “All that we had earned and saved all these years had to be spent for daily meals over the last few months. With nothing else in hand, we have to go to the city. Everyone in my village in Bihar kept saying that there was no work around. We are hopeful that we shall find something here that will help us earn a few pennies for our family back home.”

In Numbers

Total number of positive cases: 29,265

Active cases: 2,729

Deaths: 999

Daily number of positive cases:

September 9:495

September 8: 281

September 7: 306

September 6: 420

September 5: 335

September 4: 294

September 3: 348

September 2: 301

September 1: 242