At Rs 130 per kg, onion requests off the menu at city eateries

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:11 IST

PUNE Eightyfive per cent of the gravy base in 90 per cent of Pune’s restaurants are onion-based. The cost of one kg of onions, wholsale to restaurants on an average, in the city on Wednesday, was Rs 130 per kg.

Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Hoteliers Association, says, “There are 4,000 restaurants - big and small - in the city and 85 per cent of the gravy base is onion. An average restaurant kitchen needs a minimum 50kg of onion per day, and we are paying Rs 130 per kg currently.”

Shetty’s restaurants do not serve onions as part of the complimentary salad any more.

Sharan Shetty, president, Pune Restaurants and Hotel Association, says, “Seventy of our member hotels are quite badly affected. Food cost has shot up drastically and as onions are a main ingredient in our Indian kitchens. We have to absorb the cost. The market will definitely correct in some time, till then, we are limiting the use of onions.”

Jawahar Chorge, owner, SP Biryani house, a biryani and non-vegetarion specialty unit off Tilak road, can’t think of serving biryani without fried onions.

“One has to maintain the quality of food served and there is no compromise, so I will buy onions, even at Rs 140 per kg for the ‘old variety’, of which we need 300 kg per week,” Chorge says.

The small khanawals (eatieries) lining Navi peth and Narayan peth are all onion-heavy menus (misal pav) and are feeling the pinch.

Hotel Tulja Bhavani has put up a notice stating that they will not be offering “extra onions” anymore. “I run my hotel serving nonveg meals. I could compromise on making the gravies thin, but people still want quality and also want onion in their plates, which I have to no to. Tomorrow I will make a trip to Market Yard to buy 10 kgs of onions. I expect to be charged Rs 130 per kg,” said Bajrang Zodge, owner Tulja Bhavani.

