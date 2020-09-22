Attack on ADC’s convoy: Haryana women commission seeks report from Ambala SP

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:54 IST

The president of Haryana State Commission for Women, Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal, on Tuesday said that they have sought a report from Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kalia regarding the attack on additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Preeti and her team last week.

Dalal along with a Commission member, Namrata Gaur, were on a visit to Ambala to inspect various institutions related to women. Speaking to the reporters here, she said, “We got to know about the attack on ADC and her team through media reports and have taken cognizance. We have spoken to the ADC and she is empowered enough to tackle the matter. Home minister Anil Vij has himself intervened and the administration is backing her. The Commission has sought a report from Ambala SSP.”

The incident took place on the night of September 17 when ADC Preeti, who is also the secretary of RTA, was checking overloaded mining trucks on the Ambala-Naraingarh highway at a spot near the Haryana-Punjab border after being tipped off.

She had, a few days ago, busted a gang which used to send details of locations of the road transport authority (RTA) staff to transporters on their WhatsApp group to help them pass their overloaded vehicles through the district.

12 arrested so far: DC

In a statement issued on Tuesday, DC Ashok Kumar Sharma said that due to the seriousness of the case, SP Rajesh Kalia had constituted a high-level team including three DSP-level officers and three crime branch officers.

So far, 12 accused had been arrested and all those appearing in the videos were being identified, the DC said.

IG (Ambala range) Y Puran Kumar said any attack on a government servant on duty will not be tolerated, especially on a female officer. “The whole administration stands united in this entire episode. Stringent action will be taken in the future so that illegal mining and overloading can be curbed completely,” IG said.