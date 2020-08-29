e-paper
Home / Cities / Attack on BJP leader’s son: Mahendergarh SP transferred after minister accuses her of backing ‘criminals’

Attack on BJP leader’s son: Mahendergarh SP transferred after minister accuses her of backing ‘criminals’

A local BJP leader’s son Amit Yadav was shot at by two unidentified assailants outside his house in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul on Friday evening.

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:23 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
A day after a local BJP leader’s son Amit Yadav was shot at by two unidentified assailants outside his house in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul, superintendent of police Sulochana Gajraj was transferred on Saturday as Commandant, 4th IRB, Manesar.

The Haryana government has transferred 8 IPS officers, including Gajraj.

Amit Yadav is local BJP leader Dayanand Yadav’s son. In his complaint to police, Amit said the incident took place at around 8.30pm on Friday when two unidentified assailants rang the bell of his house.“When I came out of my house, one of them fired at my leg and they left a threat letter before fleeing the spot. They demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom and threatened me of dire consequences if I did not pay them,” he said.

Police have registered a case against two unidentified assailants under Section 307(attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Om Prakash Yadav, minister of state (MoS) for social justice and empowerment, who visited Amit at the hospital, said Sulochana Gajraj is a corrupt officer and has joined hands with criminals. He said she is responsible for the rise in crime in Mahendergarh district.

“ People have complained to me about her involvement in corruption. Three incidents of firing took place in the last couple of days and the assailants are demanding ransom from traders and businessmen. She has failed to arrest the criminals. On Saturday, she was transferred from the post of Mahendergarh SP but I will brief Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar about her involvement with criminals and involvement in corruption activities,” the minister added.

He said it was their right to raise voice against such officers, who are working against the public.

Reacting to the minister’s allegations, Gajraj said the public knows everything about her efforts to control crime in the district.

