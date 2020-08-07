Authorities, passengers at Rohtak bus depot throw caution to wind

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:35 IST

A day after the state government announced to ply Haryana Roadways buses with full capacity, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed by authorities and passengers at the Rohtak depot on Friday.

A visit to Rohtak bus stand exposed the tall claims made by the state government and transport authorities of ensuring proper social distancing and conducting thermal scanning of passengers.

Many passengers could be seen entering the bus stand without wearing a mask.

Gaurav Kumar, a passenger, who boarded the Haryana Roadways bus from Rohtak to Gohana, said he was shocked to see that there is no facility of thermal scanning inside the depot.

“Two men were conducting thermal scanning of passengers entering from both gates. However, many commuters entering the bus stand in their own vehicles are not being scanned, which poses a great risk to the lives of other passengers. My bus was not sanitised and many passengers boarded the bus without wearing a face mask,” Kumar said.

Another passenger Manoj Dhayal complained that the conductors were issuing tickets without wearing hand gloves. “Precautionary measures are not being followed at the depot and the government has taken a wrong step by plying buses with full capacity. Now, the passengers are sitting close to each other and chances of spreading the virus has increased. The government is only thinking about generating revenue,” Dhayal said.

A bus driver, requesting anonymity, said buses coming from other depots are not being sanitised.

“We have been washing our buses daily in the morning but it is not possible to sanitise the bus after every route,” he said.

Gulab Singh, general manager of Haryana Roadways at the Rohtak depot, said 91 buses commuted on different routes on Friday. “We are making efforts to ensure social distancing at the depot and in the buses too. Thermal scanning is being done outside the main gates of the bus stand,” he said.