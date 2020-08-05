Auto driver, accomplice kidnap woman, nabbed while fleeing

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:53 IST

A 25-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice were arrested in an encounter after they allegedly held a 19-year-old woman hostage in the vehicle in Greater Noida in the early hours of Wednesday. Both the suspects received bullet injuries on their legs and the victim was rescued.

Varun Pawar, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said a team was conducting checking near the Hindon Pushta road at 1am when they noticed the vehicle. “The auto-rickshaw coming from Safipur, however, zoomed away, ignoring the police’s signal to stop for checking. The police officials heard a woman’s rescue call from the auto. The police team chased the auto and forced the driver to stop after a 200-metre chase,” he said.

“The two suspects abandoned the auto and tried to escape after opening fire from a country-made gun. The police also fired shots in which the two suspects were injured, and then apprehended,” he said.

The driver was identified as Nadeem, a resident of Bijnor and his allegedly accomplice Imran, a resident of Surajpur. The suspects allegedly told the police that the woman had hired an auto from Surajpur for Pari Chowk.

“She wanted to go to her native place in Agra. But the two suspects drove the auto on the wrong route intentionally to commit crimes. They had held the woman hostage, but the police acted on time and rescued the woman,” police said.

The two suspects were booked under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and Section 376 (rape) of IPC. “The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said. The vehicle used in the crime has been seized.

The victim, who works as a domestic helper, lives on a rented accommodation in Surajpur. The police have sent her for a medical examination and a report is awaited. Police said a woman sub-inspector has been assigned to investigate the case.