e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Auto driver arrested for killing biker over parking row in Badlapur

Auto driver arrested for killing biker over parking row in Badlapur

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly murdered a bike rider and injured another in Badlapur after a scuffle over parking the two-wheeler. The auto driver, Omkar Pawar, 24, was arrested by Badlapur police on Wednesday.

According to Badlapur police officials, on Monday night, Pravin Vairal, 36, was going home with his nephew Aniket Shinde, 23, in Aptewadi, Badlapur on a bike. On the way, Vairal parked his bike on one side near an auto-rickshaw to answer a phone call near Aptewadi.

Police officials said, “The accused was sitting inside the auto with his friend. While Vairal was talking on the phone, the accused approached him and started abusing him for parking his bike near the accused friend’s rickshaw. Vairal finished the phone call and asked the reason for the abuse and got in a fight with the accused.

“Getting angry, the accused took out a knife and stabbed Vairal and Shinde one by one and fled from the spot. Vairal suffered a deep wound and died on Tuesday during treatment while Shinde is still undergoing treatment. “

Assistant police inspector, M Burade, of Badlapur Police station said, “Our detection team has arrested the accused from Badlapur immediately within a day. He is a resident of Badlapur west and has several complaints of threatening people for any small issue. He has been arrested for murder under Section 302, 307 and 504 of Indian Penal Code.”    

top news
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In