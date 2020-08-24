e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bad behaviour, arrogance won’t be tolerated, Dhankar tells BJP district unit chiefs

Bad behaviour, arrogance won’t be tolerated, Dhankar tells BJP district unit chiefs

Speaking at the meeting in Rohtak, the former minister asked the new district chiefs to share their plans for improving the party’s performance in their respective areas.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
BJP district chiefs during a meeting with state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Sunday.
BJP district chiefs during a meeting with state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Chairing the first meeting of the newly appointed district unit chiefs, BJP’s Haryana unit president Om Prakash Dhankar on Sunday said that arrogance and bad behaviour will not be tolerated at any cost.

Speaking at the meeting in Rohtak, the former minister asked the new district chiefs to share their plans for improving the party’s performance in their respective areas.

“All the district chiefs should appoint Mandal Pardhan (block chief) by the end of this month. I urge you to include people from each section of the society for the posts,” he added. Dhankar also asked the new district chiefs to open ‘Atal Seva Kendras’ in their district offices for helping people benefit from the state and central government schemes.

A district president, who was present at the meeting, pleading anonymity, said that Dhankar told to work as a team to strengthen the party. “BJP workers have toiled hard for generations to bring success to the party in Haryana and any arrogance will bring a bad name to the party. You (new district chiefs) are hardworking and known for good behaviour. I expect you will bring a good name to the saffron party,” Dhankar is said to have told the newly appointed chiefs.

Another district chief from central Haryana said Dhankar listed out eight points for improving the party’s performance. “He also told us to accept our mistakes, if we happen to commit any, strive to solve the grievances of the people and deal with them politely and avoid controversial statements,” the leader revealed.

BJP’s Rohtak chief Ajay Bansal said 20 out of the 22 district presidents took part in the meeting physically. Captain Bhupender Singh from Hisar and Yogender Rana from Karnal joined the meeting virtually as both are in home quarantine after they started showing Covid-19 symptoms

top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In