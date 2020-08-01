e-paper
Badals shielded dera head in blasphemy case: Punjab Youth Cong chief

Badals shielded dera head in blasphemy case: Punjab Youth Cong chief

Dhillon said if the 2007 case was enquired properly, the desecration incidents of 2015 could have been avoided

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon accused the Badals of being directly involved in saving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the case of alleged blasphemy by personifying himself as tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh in 2007.

Addressing mediapersons in Mohali, Dhillon said if the 2007 case was enquired properly, the desecration incidents of 2015 could have been avoided.

“The Badals backstabbed the Sikh panth (community) for their political gains. As the 2009 Lok Sabha elections approached, the then Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government started weakening the case to get the dera votes for Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The collusion between the Badals and the dera chief led to delaying submission of challan in the case for four years,” he claimed,

“Then just three days before the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2012, the then Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government filed a cancellation report in the case for electoral gains. The government did not even bother to file an appeal in the case,” he added.

“What forced the Badals-led government to take a stand in favour of the dera chief in court despite having evidences? Despite the Punjab governor issued sanction orders in the case, why did not the government challenge the cancellation report in the court? ” he questioned.

