Badlapur man set ablaze by neighbour dies

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:43 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Badlapur rural police for immolating his 48-year-old neighbour in Vangani, over a petty fight. The attack took place on September 10, and the victim succumbed to his burn injuries on Thursday, after which the accused was arrested.

According to Badlapur rural police, the incident occurred in Done village in Vangani, Ambernath taluka. The victim Chandrakant Pawar, an electrician, his wife and two daughters lived in the B wing of Vishwanath Apartments. The accused Nikhil Gurav lived in the C wing. “Pawar moved into the building six months ago. In the second week of September, his elder daughter went to the C wing to get her electricity bill from the secretary of the building. Gurav’s mother allegedly passed a few remarks on the girl’s looks, after which the daughter got into a fight with her. The matter was resolved later,” said a police officer.

On September 10, Gurav got drunk and went to Pawar’s house. “He started arguing with the girl and her mother. A few members of Gurav’s family also reached the spot. As the fight escalated, the accused allegedly got petrol and threatened to set the house on fire. Pawar then intervened and took the man inside to calm him down. The other family members were outside at the time,” added the officer.

A while later they heard a commotion and found Pawar on fire. Gurav had run away from the spot. Pawar suffered 70% burn injuries and was admitted at a Mumbai-based hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on September 17.

S Nigade, senior inspector of Badlapur rural police station, said, “We have arrested the accused and produced him in court. He had been remanded in police custody for 14 days. The argument was petty and it turned into a massive altercation from Gurav’s side. We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. We also have video footage of the incident.”