Badlapur residents complain of frequent power cuts since two days

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:44 IST

Residents have complained about frequent power cuts in Badlapur town since the past few days. The residents have taken to social media to highlight the issue as their work and school schedules are being affected.

They complained that power outages have increased since Monday with no electricity for more than three hours at a go. Many have tweeted to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) demanding an explanation.

Aparna Mahadik, a resident of Belavli in Badlapur (West), said “It has been very difficult to work from home as the power supply is cut frequently. In fact, it lasted for three hours on Tuesday night from 10.30pm to 1.30am.”

Residents also blamed MSEDCL for poor communication as there was no prior intimation regarding the cuts.

Mahadik, who works in a private firm in Dadar, added, “On Wednesday afternoon there was no light for three hours. When I called up MSEDCL, they said there is some technical issue and work is under progress. They did not mention when it will be resolved. I had to cancel my meetings due to this.”

Kiran Krishnan, 32, another resident from Badlapur (West), said, “We have no problem with power cuts for maintenance purposes and it might also happen due to some unforeseen circumstances. However, even after regular maintenance, there are power cuts which sometimes last for hours. As a lot of us are working from home in view of the pandemic, if power cuts take place frequently without any prior intimation, it leads to a lot of troubles.”

He added, “We are already facing the recent rise of per unit charges since April and the subsequent rise in electricity bills. In such a situation, we expect good service without too much interruption.”

An officer from Badlapur (West) division of MSEDCL said, “Power supply to Belavli in Badlapur (West) was off on Tuesday due to high tension conductor snapping at Vadavli. We restored partial supply by diverting load around midnight, while the remaining supply was restored around 1.15am on Wednesday. However, another conductor at Shanti Nagar snapped around 1pm on Wednesday which was restored by 3.40pm.”