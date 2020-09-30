e-paper
Bajra procurement in Haryana from October 1

The state government has announced that a minimum support price of Rs 2,150 per quintal will be offered for the crop.

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The state government has announced that a minimum support price of Rs 2,150 per quintal will be offered for the bajra
The state government has announced that a minimum support price of Rs 2,150 per quintal will be offered for the bajra(Shutterstock)
         

Bajra procurement in Haryana will start from Thursday, officials said.

The state government has announced that a minimum support price of Rs 2,150 per quintal will be offered for the crop.

Hisar divisional commissioner Vinay Singh has directed officials to keep an eye on bajra from outside the state being brought for sale in mandis across Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Hisar districts.

A district official in Bhiwani, seeking anonymity, said they will check the entry of vehicles carrying bajra from Rajasthan.

“The traders purchased bajra in Rajasthan at Rs 1,475 to Rs 1,500 per quintal and sell it in Haryana mandis for a higher MSP,” he added.

Kisan Sabha state secretary Dayanand Punia said the procurement process will start from Thursday but the government is yet to send gunny bags to the mandis. “No roster plan of procurement was issued by mandi officials and farmers are eagerly waiting for their turn,” he added.

