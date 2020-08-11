e-paper
Bali flays govt over violation of social distancing norms during CM's Kangra tour

Bali flays govt over violation of social distancing norms during CM’s Kangra tour

While addressing a press conference at Kangra, Bali said that social distancing norms were thrown to wind by the BJP workers during the CM’s visit which may have led to a major outbreak

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

Senior Congress leader and former minister GS Bali lashed out at the state government for organising chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s tour to Kangra district amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While addressing a press conference at Kangra, Bali said that social distancing norms were thrown to wind by the BJP workers during the CM’s visit which may have led to a major outbreak.

The CM was on a four-day tour to Kangra from August 6 to 9.

“Wherever the chief minister went, we saw social distancing norms being violated. People didn’t even wear masks,” said Bali, adding that people gathering in large numbers is obvious when a political leader visits some area.

He said that the administration should have suggested the CM to avoid touring the district amid the pandemic.

“If the tour was necessary, he should have listened to the public grievances at the Mini-Secretariat where it would have been easy for the authorities to implement social distancing,” said Bali.

Citing an example, Bali said that he cancelled the annual Bal Mela, an annual event held at Nagrota Bagwan, which coincides with his birthday due to the Covid pandemic.

He also hit out at the government over second capital status to the Dharamshala town.

Bali said that the government mentions Dharamshala as second capital but leave aside the minister, not even a secretary sits here.

The former minister said that the state government was talking about ₹30,000 crores losses but did not tell people where these losses occurred.

“It was just a ploy to increase the bus fare and cut subsidies. Recent decisions have exposed the government’s anti-people face. The BJP government is functioning like an agent of transporters and contractors,” he alleged.

