Baljit Singh Daduwal elected president of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:58 IST

Karnal: In a major turn of events in Haryana’s gurdwara politics, Baljit Singh Daduwal, the parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, was elected president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) on Thursday.

Daduwal’s election at Gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin and Nauvin at Cheeka in Kaithal district assumes significance as he has been among the pro-Khalistan leaders in neighbouring Punjab.

Soon after his election, Daduwal announced his decision to resign from the post of the Damdama Sahib jathedar “to continue the fight of Haryanvi Sikhs for the formation of an independent Sikh body to govern the management of gurdwaras in Haryana”.

Daduwal was backed by former HSGMC senior vice-president Didar Singh Nalvi and defeated Jagbir Singh Khalsa of former president Jagdish Singh Jhinda’s group by a narrow margin of two votes.

According to election officer Darshan Singh Barari, all 36 members of the HSGMC exercised their franchise.

Earlier, there were three candidates in the fray but it was a straight fight between the groups led by Jhinda and Nalvi after Swaran Singh of Ratia backed the Nalvi group.

“Daduwalji has been elected after he got 19 out of 36 polled votes, Nalvi said.

On his controversial background, he said, “He has announced that he will resign from Damdama Sahib and work for Sikhs of Haryana. He is a Haryanvi Sikh and belongs to Daduwal village in Sirsa district.”

Daduwal along with other pro-Khalistan leaders such as Dhian Singh Mand and Amrik Singh Ajnala led a week-long protest against the Haryana BJP government in March 2018, over the cremation of former militant Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa, who died after jumping off a high-rise water tank.

In 2014, the outgoing Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government had constituted a 41-member ad hoc HSGMC team to manage, supervise and take over the assets of cash-rich gurdwaras in Haryana, giving a boost to the demand of a separate Sikh body in the state.

The committee, constituted under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act, 2014, was passed by the state assembly. While Jhinda was appointed president of the Haryana Sikh body, Nalvi was given the senior vice-president’s post. But later the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) approached the Supreme Court and challenged the formation of a separate Sikh body in Haryana.

Reacting to Daduwal’s election, Joga Singh, a former general secretary and supporter of the Jhinda group, said that Khalsa was defeated as some people changed their mind at the last moment and voted for Daduwal. “But we will sit in the opposition and will strongly and jointly back our case for the formation of a separate Sikh body for Haryana as the case is pending in the Supreme Court,” he added.