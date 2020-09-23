Banur school told to refund ₹1 lakh fee to parent, pay ₹25,000 compensation

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:29 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal commission here has directed The British School (now, Bhartiya International Vidyapeeth) in Banur to refund ₹1 lakh with 9% interest per annum and compensation of ₹25,000 to a parent for not fulfilling the promises made prior to her two wards’ admission.

In a complaint lodged on October 27, 2017, Narinder Kaur of Housefed Complex in Banur had stated that when she got her two children admitted in Class 7 and Class 4 for the session 2016-17, the school authorities promised they would provide air-conditioned (AC) classrooms for students, daily homework at school and lockers for keeping books. The school had also assured sports activities, no uniform, and personality development of students.

Believing the school’s claims, the complainant paid ₹1.77 lakh as fee, but the promised facilities were not given. Following this, the complaint held a meeting with the school’s board of directors, and instead of paying heed to the grievance the latter said the parents who were not satisfied with the school’s working should withdraw their wards, she alleged.

Kaur then removed her children from the school and sought a refund of ₹1.02 lakh along with 24% interest, but nothing was paid to her, she said.

She then lodged the complaint with the redressal commission.

While passing the orders, commission president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma said. “It is seen that nowadays educational institutions are opened like shops. They charge exorbitant fees from parents. Poor and even middle class parents are not able to admit their children in such institutions. Since school authorities are ex parte and there is no explanation on how and in what manner the money was charged, so we have no alternative except to go by the averments of the complaint.”

Ex parte refers to proceedings where one of the involved parties (the school in this case) is not present.

The commission directed the school to refund ₹1.02 lakh along with interest of 9% per annum from the date of filing the complaint till realisation. The commission also asked the school to pay lump sum compensation to the tune of ₹25,000 to the complainant.

When contacted, school director Nirpal Singh said, “I am not aware of any such case and will file a reply once we see the judgement.”