Barnala admn sets up martyrs’ gallery in DC office complex

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:54 IST

Barnala In a mark of respect and tribute to martyrs of Barnala since 1947, the Barnala district administration has set up a Martyrs’ Gallery at the district administrative complex on Monday.

Barnala deputy commissioner Tej Pratap Singh Phoolka said the gallery featured 65 martyrs. This included pictures and details of 1965 war heroes of China war, Pakistan war, Sri Lanka operation and those who laid down their lives for the motherland in combat operations. The gallery is at the main entrance hall.

“The martyrs’ gallant bravery and indomitable spirit for the country is heartening. The idea is to let the young generation know their martyrs and pay a tribute to those who loved India more than their own lives,” said Phoolka, adding that it was an arduous task to collect record of every martyr from villages/cities and set up these photos in a gallery with their service records.