Baroda abuzz with political activities ahead of bypoll

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:41 IST

Leaders of various political parties have started addressing gatherings in the villages falling under Sonepat’s Baroda constituency to win over the support of people ahead of the bypoll.

While Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and agriculture minister JP Dalal are canvassing for the saffron party, Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda is leading the Congress and Abhay Chautala has taken charge of the INLD.

Neither local people nor leaders, however, can be seen adhering to safety guidelines issued to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wednesday marked the fourth day of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala’s five-day tour. He visited five villages and while addressing a gathering amid rain in Bichpadi village, he said three ordinances related to agriculture announced by the Union government will “destroy the farmers’ and commission agents”.

“The BJP government has prepared a blueprint of damage by aiming to implement three ordinances. You (people) have a chance to teach the BJP a lesson by making their candidate lose the security deposit in the upcoming Baroda byelection. If these ordinances are implemented, farmers will have to sell their produce at minimal prices, which would be decided by the private players,” he added.

“When the all citizens was locked inside their homes, ministers of the Haryana government were busy doing liquor scam. The excise minister (Dushyant Chautala) and home minister (Anil Vij) are at loggerheads over the liquor scam. The excise minister has flayed the report of special enquiry teams which reveals that Manohar Lal Khattar is a weak chief minister,” Abhay said.

I dare Digvijay to contest this bypoll: Abhay

The Ellenabad legislator has dared his estranged nephew Digvijay Chautala to fight the upcoming Baroda byelection.

“My brother Ajay Chautala had stated that I reached the state assembly because they helped me in winning the Ellenabad seat. I want to tell him to bring his younger son Digvijay Chautala to the poll fray from Baroda as he aspires to become an MLA since they formed their own party. They (Ajay’s family) betrayed the state voters by supporting the BJP, which they used to abuse during the assembly elections. The people of Baroda are ready to teach a lesson to traitors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Loktrantra Suraksha Party (LSP) chief Raj Kumar Saini was barred from addressing a gathering at Baroda’s Jagsi village on Wednesday.

Villagers asked him to go back, urging him not to “spoil the brotherhood”.

“Saini sahab aap chale jao. Bhaichara kharab mat karo. Chunav se pehle aap iss gaon mein kabhi nahi aaye, ab maahol kharaab karne aaye ho (Please go back. Don’t spoil the brotherhood. You never visited this village before the elections, and came here now to destroy the harmony),” the villagers said.

They asked him whether he helped anyone from their village to secure a job.

However, Saini told the people that he had a right to deliver his speech and they cannot stop him from addressing the public.

“I did not burn the state. I was always in favour of giving 100% reservation to all communities. I never enjoyed power, so I could not provide job to anyone,” he added.