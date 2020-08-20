Basement waterlogged, all four lifts in two towers of 17-floor high-rise stops working

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:42 IST

Noida: Residents of about 200 apartments in two towers of a high-rise residential complex are in a bind as all four lifts of the towers have stopped working due to water logging in the basement in Noida’s Sector 134. The residents of Jaypee Kosmos have been told to use the stairs instead to go to and come from to their apartments in the towers which have 17 floors each.

Sunil Bharadwaj, a resident of Tower KM – 16, who lives with his family on the 16th floor, said: “It rained heavily on Thursday and the complex was waterlogged. The society’s drainage system is poor and choked, due to which the tower’s basement was flooded. Rain water entered about three feet deep in the elevator and the management stopped the lifts,” he said. Both the towers had two lifts each and all four were out of order.

Ananda Banerjee, a resident of Tower KM – 15, said he had to use the stairs to come down to collect a courier and go back all the way up to his 11th floor flat. “This is the first time the basement got flooded. The maintenance department must be prepared to avoid such unwanted incidents,” he said. He also demanded a revisit of the fire safety exit in his tower.

The developer has so far given possession of flats in 24 towers in the society. Each tower has 17 stories and each floor has six apartments.

Bharadwaj said that about 100 families live in each tower and 200 families are affected. “I wanted to take my child out for some work but had to postpone as the lift was not functional. There are some residents who need to visit doctors and attend to emergency calls. How can a person use the stairs all the time if they live on the 17th floor,” he said.

The facility management of the complex had informed residents via text message that due to excessive rain on Wednesday and Thursday, rain water has accumulated in the lower basement. When contacted, Ravindra Badesra, head of facility management at Jaypee Kosmos, told HT: “We are using pumps to de-water the area. We hope the problem will be fixed by Friday. We have advised residents to use stairs as we have no other option.”