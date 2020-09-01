e-paper
Home / Cities / Batala road rage murder: 2 ASIs among five cops dismissed from service

Batala road rage murder: 2 ASIs among five cops dismissed from service

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

BATALA Police on Tuesday terminated the services of five cops, including two assistant sub-inspectors, who were arrested for allegedly killing a Kabaddi player in a road rage incident at Bhagwanpur village of Dera Baba Nanak sub-division in Gurdaspur district on Sunday night.

Gurmej Singh, 28, was shot dead allegedly by a group of six, including the five policemen, following road rage. Gurmej’s father Amrik Singh is former sarpanch of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) while his sister-in-law (cousin brother’s wife) Amanpreet Kaur is posted as an inspector in the excise department.

After the incident, Batala police had arrested ASIs Ranjit Singh and Baljit Singh, both posted with the Amritsar traffic wing; head constables Avtar Singh and Balkar Singh, both posted as gunmen with ADGP (retd) Parampal Singh Sidhu; head constable Surinder Singh who was deployed with the CM security; and Simrat Singh, a civilian from Batala.

According to police, the incident took place when the accused got into an argument with Amanpreet Kaur over the passage of their two cars from a street in the village. Amanpreet called Gurmej to the spot and Baljit Singh allegedly shot dead Gurmej with his service weapon, police said.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rashpal Singh said, “Head constables Balkar Singh and Surinderpal Singh have been dismissed by us. Similarly, the other three cops were dismissed from the service by the Amritsar police.”

