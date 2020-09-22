Bathinda cancer hospital not doing surgeries for 10 days

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020

Bathinda: Seventy-odd patients at Advanced Cancer Institute (ACI) have been waiting endlessly for surgeries, with the hospital not having regular anaesthetists. The list of pending surgical interventions has been mounting for the past three months. ACI is a constituent of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, with the entire medical staff coming from there.

Sources said two anaesthetists deputed at ACI were found infected with coronavirus in the last two weeks and the parent body, that is also engaged in covid-19 care facility for level-3 patients, has not spared any other anaesthetist for the institute.

A 36-year-old woman patient from Bathinda’s Kot Fatta village is facing severe pain due to malignant pelvic mass. Her husband told HT on Monday that he had been visiting the cancer hospital with his ailing wife for the last three weeks, but doctors have expressed helplessness in operating upon her.

“Her menstrual cycle is adversely hit and bleeds heavily. She also suffers serious problems in passing stool. A diagnostic report of PGI, Chandigarh, prescribed immediate surgery. I have no resources for treatment at a private hospital,” said the man, who works at a mobile phone sale shop in a village.

Another patient from Dabwali, in adjoining Sirsa district of Haryana, is also in need of surgery for her bone sarcoma. “Cancerous growth is spreading fast. Doctors at ACI have told me to get her operated at some other hospital. During the pandemic outbreak, I am concerned about my sister’s condition as her immunity is already low,” her brother said over phone.

Family members of another cancer patient want immediate government intervention. “We took him at least four times to the ACI for surgery, but returned without accomplishing anything,” said the family.

The only oncological surgeon Dr Parvinder Sandhu said he was concerned about patients, but his hands were tied. “Pendency of surgery cases increased as first, I had to go for home quarantine; then, two anaesthetists got infected with covid-19. Some patients need immediate surgical intervention, we have to suggest them to approach other institutes,” Dr Sandhu said.

Cancer institute medical superintendent Dr Deepak Arora said he had spoken to BFUHS authorities about the critical need to restart surgeries. “Since the lockdown, the footfall of cancer patients at the ACI, including those who require surgery has increased significantly. Unlike civil hospitals, the ACI has no mandate to hire private anaesthetists for emergency services. We hope higher authorities will find a solution,” he added.