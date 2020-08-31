Beant death anniversary: Cong MP Bittu takes another salvo at Akal Takht jathedar

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 04:23 IST

Congress’ Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday took yet another jibe at Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh over their plans to observe a religious function in the memory of the assassin of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in the Golden temple complex in Amritsar.

The then CM was assassinated by terrorists on August 31, 1995, by Dilawar Singh, a Punjab Police constable who acted as a suicide bomber.

In a tweet on the eve of 25th death anniversary of his grandfather, Bittu, said, “August 31 will be a decisive day this year. This is the day when Beant Singh Ji sacrificed his life for Punjab and the nation. If Jathedar Sahib, under the direction of SJF (Sikhs for Justice) & Pannu (its convener) holds an ardaas for Dilawar Singh at Akal Takht Sahib, who was a prominent Khalistani and an assassin, it will provide evidential proof that the Jathedar stands for Khalistan & is working to fulfill SFJ’s paid agenda to disturb harmony and peace in Punjab (sic).”



NO SARV DHARAM SAMMELAN AT

BEANT MEMORIAL DUE TO COVID

Khanna MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli, also a grandson of Beant Singh, said the ‘sarv dharam sammelan’ (a congregation of all religions) to mark the death anniversary of the former chief minister will not be held at his Chandigarh memorial due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged the people of Punjab to pay homage to their leader by staying at home.