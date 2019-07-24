Bengal man nabbed for creating fake govt website, cheating job aspirants

New Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 34-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly creating a fake website of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan and duping hundreds of job aspirants.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy said that the suspect, Prasenjit Chatterjee, was arrested on Tuesday from his hometown at Shyam Nagar in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Chatterjee was running a common service centre in his Shyam Nagar and luring job aspirants into visiting the fake website and applying for the post of teachers and co-ordinators in government schools in Bengal.

Common service centres are access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, health care, financial, education and agriculture services, offered by government to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country.

The job-seekers were directed to pay between R50 and R100 to fill the application form and submit requisite documents, the officer said.

“By the time this fake website was blocked, Chatterjee had already duped over 100 such people. He had created the fake website www.bpmgdisha.in, claiming it to be the official website of PMGDISHA. He had been asking for money from the applicants for registering them for teaching jobs under the government’s scheme,” said Roy.

Police said that Chatterjee’s arrest came following investigation into a cheating and forgery case filed in January on the complaint of a vigilance officer in the ministry of electronics and information technology. The complainant shared details regarding the fake website. Through technical investigation, investigators collected details about the suspects and found his location in North 24 Parganas.

“Our teams conducted multiple raids at his hideouts but could not nab the suspect. He was finally caught from his hometown on Tuesday and brought to Delhi on transit remand for further probe,” said an investigator.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 20:42 IST