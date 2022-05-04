Home / Cities / Bengaluru: Few takers for 2nd dose of vaccine in 12-14 age category
Bengaluru: Few takers for 2nd dose of vaccine in 12-14 age category

  • While only 58.1 percent of the 12 to 14 age category vaccination beneficiaries in Bengaluru have received the first dose only 4.8 percent of them have got the second dose.
The Karnataka government has vaccinated just over half of the 12 to 14 year category beneficiaries so far.(Ying Tang/NurPhoto/imago images)
The Karnataka government has vaccinated just over half of the 12 to 14 year category beneficiaries so far.
Published on May 04, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByYamini C S

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 12 to 14 age category in Bengaluru is slower than officials anticipated. Only 58.1 percent of the 12 to 14 year category vaccination beneficiaries, that is about 1.6 lakh children in Bengaluru, have received the first dose. 

To make matters worse, out of those that have taken the first dose, only 4.8 percent, that is a mere 13,000 children have got the second dose. BBMP, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, blamed the summer holidays and said that many families have taken their children back to their native places for the summer, due to which they were unable to get jabbed.

The BBMP told a news website that the slower than expected pace in the vaccination drive for children is due to several reasons like schools closing back up and children moving to other districts and states in the summer vacation. With several schools shut for holidays, health officials are finding it tough to track kids.

Health officials from the Karnataka capital have however instructed other district officials that children can be given the second dose regardless of the place they got their first shot at. While some parents reported that they found it difficult to get slots for their children after they registered them on the CoWin website, a report clarified that there is no shortage of vaccines in the city and state.

Bengaluru was however outperformed by several districts from North Karnataka in achieving the set target by the state government in vaccinations for teens.

Karnataka is gearing up to vaccinate all of its population, and is now also looking at children below the age of 12 amid steadily rising COVID-19 cases. Fears are also imminent that a fourth COVID-19 wave is around the corner and may hit the state in June and extend till October this year.

bengaluru covid-19
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
