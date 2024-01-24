12-year-old boy, who went missing from Bengaluru coaching centre, found in Hyderabad 3 days later

A 12-year-old boy, identified as Parinav, who went missing from his coaching centre in Bengaluru on January 21, Sunday, was found in Hyderabad at the Nampally metro station three days later today. Bengaluru police took to social media to share the news and thanked the public for their support. The 12-year-old boy, Parinav.

Parinav's mother also shared a video thanking the public for helping find her son and said the family will be picking him up from Hyderabad soon.

“If anybody found this guy, anywhere plz take him to nearest police station or contact below given numbers. Last we found him in Majestic bus stop at 4.39 pm on Jan 21,” Cops from the Whitefield Police Station had written in their initial social media post on the issue on Tuesday.

They later shared an update on the matter, uploading a video of the missing boy on Wednesday morning, writing, “Thank you everyone, this boy was found at Hyderabad, parents are on the way to pick him up...once again thank you for all your support.”

In the flyer shared by the police, it was revealed that the boy studied in grade 6 at a private CBSE school. “Parinav, please come home. Your brother and parents are eagerly waiting, everything is fine,” the message in the flyer read.

The boy was also seen in CCTV footages at Yemlur and then at the Majestic bus stop before he allegedly traveled to the Telangana capital. He was also allegedly trying to sell a rectangular object to strangers in exchange for money, several reports said.

The boy was found safe and sound at the Nampally metro station in Hyderabad this morning by a resident, who confronted him after which he confirmed his identity. Police was alerted of the development shortly afterwards.