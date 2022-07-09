38 king cobra eggs hatch at Mangalore's Pilikula Biological Park
The Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore may be closed to visitors till Monday due to heavy rainfall that has flooded low-lying enclosures, but it is still welcoming new arrivals - 38 of them, infact.
Eggs laid 75 days ago by an eight-year-old king cobra - Nagini - hatched over Thursday and Friday, providing a boost to animal conservationists. The hatchlings are part of the captive breeding of king cobras and the Pilikula Park is the only Indian zoo permitted by the Central Zoo Authority in this endeavour, park director Jayaprakash Bhandary was quoted by media reports.
"PBP was selected by the Central Zoo Authority for an exclusive conservation and breeding programme of giant squirrels and king cobras. For the first time in the country, captive breeding of king cobras was undertaken... currently the park has about 14 king cobras, of which five are female," Bhandary was quoted by The Times of India, adding the project was worth ₹20 lakh.
A similar project was sanctioned in 2010. The 2021/22 project was the second.
According to The Hindu, as part of the first project three female king cobras had laid 83 eggs between them and 65 young snakes (or neonates) had been released into the wild. Some of the others were sent to zoos across the country as part of an animal exchange programme.
Captive breeding projects like this and others in the country and around the world have looked to birth or hatch endangered species in controlled environments to both build healthy populations and release them into the wild after they've reached a suitable age and can fend for themselves.
A king cobra is the longest of the world's venomous snakes. They can grow up to 13 feet, according to National Geographic, and are found mostly in south and southeast Asia. They eat small mammals, lizards and birds, and its venom is powerful enough to kill an elephant!
-
This way to a lane of no answers
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. The dead-end alley looks dull at its mouth, where it meets the main street of Chitli Qabar. The feeling changes on entering. Further ahead, the lane grows more silent. The newer one, towards the entrance, is fronted by a gigantic arch. The older chatta is more discreet. The passage way through this chatta is almost as dark as twilight.
-
DDA, WWF to start dragonfly festival at Sanjay Van in Delhi by month-end
In a bid to increase citizen participation in protecting the city forests, the World Wide Fund for Nature- India (WWF India) and the Delhi Development Authority will jointly organise a dragonfly festival in Sanjay Van at the end of July. Director of environment education, Radhika Suri, WWF India said dragonflies are an indicator of the health of an environment and help to check diseases such as malaria and dengue as they feed on mosquitoes.
-
Delhi: Three drown in Yamuna, hunt on for 4th swimmer
At least three people, including two minors, from Ghaziabad's Loni drowned in the Yamuna when they went for a swim in the river in north Delhi's Burari on Thursday, police said on Friday, and added they were looking for a fourth one who as accompanying them.
-
‘Denied food after birthday party’: Drunk man stabs, hurts 4 women in Delhi
Three sisters and their mother sustained injuries with one of them battling for Pushpa's life at a city hospital as a drunk neighbour stabbed them when they refused Vicky food after a birthday party in Dwarka's Kakrola area, police said on Friday, and added that the accused has been arrested. The family lives in the Bharat Vihar area. Pushpa said their neighbour Vicky, 28, came to their house around midnight after the party got over.
-
80-year-old woman murdered by grandson in Delhi
An 80-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit on Friday morning at her house in Shalimar Bagh area in northwest Delhi, where she lived alone for the past over a year, police said on Friday, and added that they have apprehended the woman's 17-year-old grandson, who killed her for refusing to give him money. The clothes that the teenager wore at the time of the crime were also recovered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics