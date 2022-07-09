38 king cobra eggs hatch at Mangalore's Pilikula Biological Park

The Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore may be closed to visitors till Monday due to heavy rainfall that has flooded low-lying enclosures, but it is still welcoming new arrivals - 38 of them, infact.

Eggs laid 75 days ago by an eight-year-old king cobra - Nagini - hatched over Thursday and Friday, providing a boost to animal conservationists. The hatchlings are part of the captive breeding of king cobras and the Pilikula Park is the only Indian zoo permitted by the Central Zoo Authority in this endeavour, park director Jayaprakash Bhandary was quoted by media reports.

"PBP was selected by the Central Zoo Authority for an exclusive conservation and breeding programme of giant squirrels and king cobras. For the first time in the country, captive breeding of king cobras was undertaken... currently the park has about 14 king cobras, of which five are female," Bhandary was quoted by The Times of India, adding the project was worth ₹20 lakh.

A similar project was sanctioned in 2010. The 2021/22 project was the second.

According to The Hindu, as part of the first project three female king cobras had laid 83 eggs between them and 65 young snakes (or neonates) had been released into the wild. Some of the others were sent to zoos across the country as part of an animal exchange programme.

Captive breeding projects like this and others in the country and around the world have looked to birth or hatch endangered species in controlled environments to both build healthy populations and release them into the wild after they've reached a suitable age and can fend for themselves.

A king cobra is the longest of the world's venomous snakes. They can grow up to 13 feet, according to National Geographic, and are found mostly in south and southeast Asia. They eat small mammals, lizards and birds, and its venom is powerful enough to kill an elephant!

