5 teachers among 7 detained for Class 10 question paper leak in Karnataka: Cops
As many as seven people, including the principal of a school, a journalist, and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of the recently concluded 10th standard examination, police officials said.
They were picked up from different schools, the sources said.
The exams were conducted in March and April and the results announced recently. However, it turned out recently that the question papers were leaked in many places.
The police grilled the principal, who spilled the beans. Based on his statement, police detained the six others, police said, adding that some of them may be arrested soon.
It is learnt that the teachers would get the question papers at least 15 minutes in advance and then share them in their network through WhatsApp.
Quickly, the answers were prepared, and the students informed the answers before hand. The objective was to ensure that no student fails in the exam, said the detained people to the police.
Majority of students scored distinction while the others got first division marks. A few other schools, which too have got similar results, are under watch.
The matter would not have come to light had the principal of the school shared a question paper on a whatsapp group of teachers. By the time he realised the mistake, some of them had downloaded it, and allegedly blackmailed the principal.
A journalist, who, too, was detained had also allegedly blackmailed and extorted money from the principal for the leakage.
This comes close on the heels of police sub-inspectors and lecturer recruitment scams.
