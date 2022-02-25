91 students from Karnataka stuck in war-hit Ukraine, 28 from Bengaluru
91 Karnataka students studying medicine in Ukraine are waiting to be evacuated from the war-hit country, Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) released the list today. 28 of them are from Bengaluru.
Around 20,000 Indian students and citizens are in Ukraine that saw military strikes in several major cities, including its capital Kyiv.
The KSDMA report stated that out of total 91 stranded students from Karnataka, 28 are from Bengaluru followed by 10 from Mysuru , 5 each from Ballari and Hassan, 4 each from Bagalkote and Chamarajanagar, 3 each from Chikkaballapur, Chikkamangalore, Dakshina Kannada Haveri, Kodagu and Raichur, 2 each from Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Udupi, and Vijayapura while one each from Kolar, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.
Karnataka Government has set up a free Helpline Centre to facilitate evacuation & smooth homecoming of its people stranded in Ukraine.
Worried citizens can contact authorities on 080-22340676
Karnataka has appointed Dr Manoj Ranjan, Commissioner of Disaster Management Authority as the Nodal officer to work towards the coordination for the safe return of the students. “All this information collected at our 24/7 control room has been shared to Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv, Ukraine to make all possible arrangements for the safe evacuation of stranded students hailing from Karnataka,” he said in a release.
He further said that MEA officials are in strategic locations in countries bordering Ukraine and working for safe evacuation from alternative routes. Rajan also asked to keep calm and face the situation with strength. He ensured worried parents that safe evacuation is a top priority for the government and in a mission mode.
Chief Minister Bommai also spoke to Foreign Minister Jaishankar, requesting him to ensure safe return of students in Ukraine.
Amid furious uncertainty in Ukraine, parents of stranded students in the country have expressed concern for their safety. Those who are in constant contact with their children said there are long queues outside supermarkets to shop for the next few days and outside ATMs to withdraw cash.
Ukraine's decision to close the airspace has hindered Air India's efforts to bring back its citizens. India is now identifying land routes for evacuations from Ukraine where over 100 people were killed on Day-1 of attack by Russia, which has triggered global panic.
Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact government teams from Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic, and Romania, Arindam Bagchi, the spokersperson for the ministry of external affairs, tweeted with the contact details.
