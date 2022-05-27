Administration to study land records of Mangaluru dargah: Official

The district administration of the Dakshina Kannada is conducting a study of the land records and other documents about the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru, an official in the know of the developments said on Thursday.

The decision comes in the wake of a controversy that erupted after a structure was noticed during the demolition as part of the renovation of the dargah in the city’s outskirts, last month.

Hindu groups claim that the structure is a temple.

Officials said the deputy commissioner K V Rajendra held a meeting of all concerned officials and stakeholders and sought a report on the issue.

The meeting was attended by members of the gram panchayat, Wakf board, endowment, state archaeology, revenue, and senior police officials. The deputy commissioner said the matter was already in the court, and a temporary injunction had been issued to all the parties, especially to the president of the mosque, the above-cited official said.

“One of the main reasons for the inspection of these documents is to prepare in case there is a legal battle over the issue, and the court asks the district administration to produce these documents.

At present, these documents will not be used for any action from the administration since the matter is still in court,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a delegation of temple authorities in a brief statement said they are prepared for a legal battle.

Security was heightened near a mosque in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, a day after Hindu organisations claimed that remains of a temple were found there last month.

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within a 500-metre radius of the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt till Thursday8 am.

The order prohibiting five or more people near the came after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that a temple-like design was discovered during the renovation work of the dargah on April 21.

According to the police, photographs of what appears to be a ‘kalasha’ (spire), ‘tomara’ (pillar) and poles resembling a temple were circulated on social media soon after the front portion of the dargah was demolished for renovation work, undertaken by the mosque authority.

On Wednesday, the VHP performed ‘Tambula Prashne’ rituals at the site, saying that it would prove “whether a temple existed at the spot”.

The outfit also roped in Kerala-based astrologer GP Gopalakrishna Panicker to conduct the rituals, police said.

Elaborating on how the controversy started, a senior police officer said some earthmovers were deployed at the dargah to bring down its front portion as part of the renovation process.

“During the process, an alleged temple-like structure came to some people’s notice. JCB workers deployed at the mosque might have clicked photographs of the structure and shared them online. As soon as we learnt about the photos being uploaded, we took notice of the issue,” said the senior officer, requesting anonymity.