After 16 days, accused in acid attack case arrested from ashram in Tamil Nadu

A man, who threw acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru 16 days ago, was arrested from Tamil Nadu on Friday, senior city police officers said. The accused, Nagesh Babu, was arrested from an ashram in Tiruvannamalai.

Nagesh Babu had thrown acid at the woman on April 28 at her workplace. The victim has suffered nearly 30% burn injuries and is still recovering at a hospital.

According to a senior officer, Nagesh Babu had joined Sri Ramanasramam in Tiruvannamalai and was attending a spiritual programme when he was taken into custody on Friday.

“While questioning his friends and family members, we learnt that he used to frequent religious places. So, our teams began searching in several pilgrim towns, even in north India. Our teams had been to Tiruvannamalai earlier as well but returned empty-handed. But on Friday, their inquiries in the temple town achieved a breakthrough,” said Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West).

Police investigations have revealed that Nagesh Babu, who worked in a garments factory, had been pursuing the victim for seven years and when she spurned him repeatedly, planned the acid attack in cold blood and attacked her.

The investigation into the case suggested that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that the state government would issue an order to distribute sites and houses for the acid attack victims. They would be provided an assistance of up to ₹ 5 lakh under self-employment scheme.

“Acid attack victims undergo acute mental agony, rejection by the society. It is the responsibility of the government to rush to their aid. In this regard their monthly pension has been raised from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000. Apart from this they would be provided site and housing. Financial assistance up to ₹5 lakh for self-employment so that they could lead a life of dignity on their own,” Bommai said.

