After 16 days, accused in acid attack case arrested from ashram in Tamil Nadu
A man, who threw acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru 16 days ago, was arrested from Tamil Nadu on Friday, senior city police officers said. The accused, Nagesh Babu, was arrested from an ashram in Tiruvannamalai.
Nagesh Babu had thrown acid at the woman on April 28 at her workplace. The victim has suffered nearly 30% burn injuries and is still recovering at a hospital.
According to a senior officer, Nagesh Babu had joined Sri Ramanasramam in Tiruvannamalai and was attending a spiritual programme when he was taken into custody on Friday.
“While questioning his friends and family members, we learnt that he used to frequent religious places. So, our teams began searching in several pilgrim towns, even in north India. Our teams had been to Tiruvannamalai earlier as well but returned empty-handed. But on Friday, their inquiries in the temple town achieved a breakthrough,” said Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West).
Police investigations have revealed that Nagesh Babu, who worked in a garments factory, had been pursuing the victim for seven years and when she spurned him repeatedly, planned the acid attack in cold blood and attacked her.
The investigation into the case suggested that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that the state government would issue an order to distribute sites and houses for the acid attack victims. They would be provided an assistance of up to ₹ 5 lakh under self-employment scheme.
“Acid attack victims undergo acute mental agony, rejection by the society. It is the responsibility of the government to rush to their aid. In this regard their monthly pension has been raised from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000. Apart from this they would be provided site and housing. Financial assistance up to ₹5 lakh for self-employment so that they could lead a life of dignity on their own,” Bommai said.
Reengineering of city infra should be a priority to tackle flood: Civic experts
Mumbai: In a bid to mitigate climate change and to make the existing infrastructure of the city well equipped with all the flood abatement measures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation may soon reengineer the existing public infrastructure of Mumbai. Retrofitting is the process of reengineering or adding new technology or features to an already existing infrastructure to adapt to its present environment.
AIMIM stirs communal pot with Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Aurangzeb tomb visit
Mumbai: Stirring the communal pot after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's short-lived campaign against loudspeakers on mosques, All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi paid his respects at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad in Aurangabad on Thursday. Aurangzeb is reviled for his religious zeal and the brutal killing of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj makes him a deeply polarising figure.
Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke cremated with full state honours
Mumbai: Shiv Sena legislator Ramesh Latke was cremated with full state honours on Friday at Parsiwada crematorium in Andheri, in the presence of hundreds of his party workers who paid their last respects. Latke died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late Wednesday night, where he had gone with his family on a vacation.
UP BJP to celebrate eight years of power under PM Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party Uttar Pradesh unit will celebrate the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as 'Eight Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor' on May 30. State general secretary of the BJP, Govind Narayan Shukla said 'Report to the nation' programme would be organized at the district level under the state-wide 'Eight Years' Service, Good Governance and Poor Welfare' programme.
Delhi Film policy launched to bolster city’s job growth
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister on Friday launched the Delhi Film Policy, which promises a single-window system to provide clearances for film shootings within 15 days, subsidies and international film festivals , and is part of the government's Budget push to generate two million jobs in five years.
