After political row, Karnataka tableau shortlisted for Republic Day Parade

Amid a controversy over the state being denied an opportunity to showcase its tableau during the Republic Day parade this year, the Karnataka government, on Thursday, said the tableau proposal of the state was shortlisted for participation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am directed to inform you that the tableau proposal of the State Government of Karnataka has been shortlisted by the Government for participation in the Republic Day Parade, 2023,” a notification, by the ministry of defence, dated January 12, read.

On Thursday, people close to developments said Karnataka will be presenting a tableau-themed ‘Naari Shakti’. The state’s tableau, ‘the cradle of traditional handicrafts’, was adjudged second best last year.

BJP spokesperson S Prakash welcomed the decision.

“The defence ministry has shortlisted. There is a committee which has decided this. We don’t know the reason behind this,” Prakash said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress spokesperson M Lakshman slammed the BJP, saying the Bommai-led government is doing this with the upcoming assembly elections in mid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They are doing this only because of elections. Otherwise, they would not have cared at all. They must have felt that this would have a larger impact on the upcoming elections and assumed that this would be food for the opposition to talk about in election rallies. This must have been an eye-opener for them to immediately reconsidered their decision,” Lakshman said.

“But this is unfortunate for the people of Karnataka that for everything we have to thrash them. They are not doing anything on their own,” the Congress spokesperson said.

The letter from the ministry of defence regarding the tableau also mentions that the name of the state must be written in Hindi at the front, English at the back and in regional languages on either side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is an attempt by the central government to impose Hindi on everyone in the country. Though, the southern part of India has been opposing this since 1956, making Hindi compulsory in any walk of life. The central government must have given this direction to all the states in a uniform way. This shows the double standards of the BJP Union government,” Lakshman said.

“Particularly Amit Shah is interested in making Hindi the only language in the country because he knows only Hindi and doesn’t speak any other language. This is another hidden agenda of the BJP,” Lakshman added.

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson S Prakash said, “Congressmen are shameless. Before 2014 when they were in power, the same practice was observed. It is a national programme which is seen across the world and the country. Everybody has to understand whose tableau it is. This is why Hindi is included. What is wrong in this? Why should they make a controversy out of this?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, after the Karnataka tableau was excluded from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The Opposition, Congress, slammed the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state. Karnataka’s tableau was excluded from the Republic Day parade after having showcased the state’s culture for 13 consecutive years.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah targeted the BJP government by questioning its seriousness in upholding the state’s pride.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader alleged that the “Incapable and weak Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40% commission. Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux on the Republic Day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued a clarification over its exclusion.

The state government said the state’s tableau will not be showcased as the Union government has set clear guidelines it would provide an opportunity to those states which have taken part very few times in the last eight years.

“Regarding the participation of States’ tableau in Republic Day parade this year, Government of India has issued guidelines, providing an opportunity to the States that did not take part/took part least number of times during the last eight years. Hence, the State of Karnataka has not got the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade,” C R Naveen, nodal officer for Republic Day tableau, said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Moreover, if the lists of states that took part the previous year and the States selected this year are compared, it is evident that all the three prize-winning states in 2022 were not selected this year. Also, except for three States, the rest of the states that took part last year are not selected,” he said.