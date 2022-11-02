Akasa Air to launch flight services between Bengaluru and Pune. Details here

India’s newest airline Akasa Air is all set to launch another flight route to and from Bengaluru. The airline said a new flight service will begin between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23. With this, Bengaluru airport will see 20 Akasa Air flights operating daily.

According to a Mint report, the airline will run double flights starting November 26 between Pune and Bengaluru. Two flight services will also be added between Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 26. The number of Akasa Air flight services between the tech capital and financial capital will rise to seven with this latest addition of flight services.

“We are happy to add Pune to our fast-expanding network as our second destination in the state of Maharashtra. Connectivity between Bengaluru and Pune are most important as they are the major IT hubs in India. The new flight services will not only offer enhanced connectivity and options but also provide Akasa Air’s signature experience with our dependable, warm & efficient service coupled with very reasonable prices,” Akasa Air’s co-founder Praveen Iyer is quoted as saying in the article.

Akasa currently operates flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune.

