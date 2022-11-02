Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Akasa Air to launch flight services between Bengaluru and Pune. Details here

Akasa Air to launch flight services between Bengaluru and Pune. Details here

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 06:02 PM IST

The airline said a new flight service will begin between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23. With this, Bengaluru airport will see 20 Akasa Air flights operating daily.

The airline said a new flight service will begin between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23.
The airline said a new flight service will begin between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

India’s newest airline Akasa Air is all set to launch another flight route to and from Bengaluru. The airline said a new flight service will begin between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23. With this, Bengaluru airport will see 20 Akasa Air flights operating daily.

According to a Mint report, the airline will run double flights starting November 26 between Pune and Bengaluru. Two flight services will also be added between Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 26. The number of Akasa Air flight services between the tech capital and financial capital will rise to seven with this latest addition of flight services.

“We are happy to add Pune to our fast-expanding network as our second destination in the state of Maharashtra. Connectivity between Bengaluru and Pune are most important as they are the major IT hubs in India. The new flight services will not only offer enhanced connectivity and options but also provide Akasa Air’s signature experience with our dependable, warm & efficient service coupled with very reasonable prices,” Akasa Air’s co-founder Praveen Iyer is quoted as saying in the article.

Akasa currently operates flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out