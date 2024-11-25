Amazon scam case: Karnataka HC rejects plea to quash FIR in 69 lakh fraud, calls it ‘modern age crime’

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to quash an FIR against two individuals accused of defrauding e-commerce giant Amazon of over ₹69 lakh, reported news agency PTI. Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who heard the case, called it a striking example of “modern-age crime.” Justice M. Nagaprasanna, who heard the case in Karnataka High Court, called it a striking example of “modern-age crime.”

According to the report, Sourish Bose and Deepanvita Ghosh who were accused of duping Amazon, filed the petition to overturn the FIR and a magistrate court’s order that took cognisance of the alleged offenses. However, the court declined their plea, allowing the prosecution to proceed with the case.

What is this case about?

The FIR, registered in 2017, followed an internal investigation by Amazon, which uncovered a pattern of fraudulent returns. According to the complaint, Bose allegedly ordered high-end products using his bank account, delivered them to Ghosh’s residence, and initiated returns within 24 hours. After receiving refunds, he reportedly replaced the original items with inferior imitations, repackaged them, and returned them to Amazon.

The prosecution argued that the return addresses were linked to Ghosh’s residence or other locations across Bengaluru. Bose and Ghosh face charges under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, which addresses online fraud.

The High Court’s decision allows the trial to continue, rejecting the accused duo’s claims to have the case dismissed.

Earlier this month, Mangaluru police uncovered a multi-state, multi-crore scam with the arrest of two men accused of defrauding an e-commerce giant across India. The scam reportedly involved orders worth ₹11.45 lakh placed under a false identity. The accused used the name Amith to place orders for two high-value cameras and other items, providing a fictitious address near the KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru.