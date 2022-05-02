Amid communal fissures, right-wing groups attempt to create an ‘economic ecosystem’

A section of right-wing groups in Karnataka are trying to create an “economic ecosystem” such as puncture shops, scrap dealers, meat and mango sellers among other businesses by excluding Muslims to bring down reliance on the minority community who are believed to have a monopoly over such sectors, leaders of the right-wing groups said on Sunday.

Groups such as Hindu Janajagrithi Samiti, Bharata Rakshana Vedike and Hindu Kannadigas among others are expanding their respective networks to give more options to youngsters from the Hindu community to set up shops in these businesses.

“We want to build an ecosystem like in the fruit business. Now the growers, retailers and consumers are Hindus but the entire market is controlled by Muslim middlemen. We are not against Muslims but on any business, there should not be a monopoly of any community which becomes problematic,” Mohan Gowda of Hindu Janajagrithi Samiti told HT.

The development comes at a time when right-wing groups have systematically targeted Muslims on the Hijab, Halal, Azaan, restricting them from taking part in temple fairs and festivals, making appeals to the larger Hindu community not to engage in any kind of business transactions with the minority community.

Hussain Kodibengre from Muslim Okkutta said: “There is a section of people who are trying to create disharmony. But even in the past, a large section of Hindu society did not heed to such campaigns. We are not worried about this as it appears like they are trying to deflect attention away from larger problems like unemployment and economy. We can only pray that they get some good sense.”

The Muslim Okkutta represents religious personalities, mosques, traders and other sections of the Muslim community.

There are also efforts to bring in members of marginalised communities to relapse into caste-based occupations which, over the years through education, sport and other activities, many have managed to break free and escape the humiliation and exploitation by so-called upper caste groups.

Gowda said: “There are many professions which are traditional and heriditorial and such a monopoly (by Muslims) have destroyed this practice. Like for instance barbers. Many are leaving the profession and it is all now moving into the hands of one community (apparent reference to Muslims).”

A section of the ruling BJP and under the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government too, in the past, have condoned some of these campaigns and called on Hindus to boycott any business with Muslims as it would contribute to “economic Jihad”.

“It is not about just votes anymore but a consolidation of Hindutva politics. They (BJP) were trading off till now by transferring its agenda to subaltern groups like Bajrang Dal, Hindu Janajagrthi Samithi which they (BJP) will benefit by legitimising and claiming credit,” said Phani Rajanna, a political analyst.