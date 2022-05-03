Amit Shah assured Basavaraj Bommai ‘no question’ of change in guard in Karnataka: Reports
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday received a big boost with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to continue without heeding to the speculations about leadership change, sources close to Bommai said. Shah also assured Bommai that the next Assembly elections, due next year under his leadership and there was no question of any change of guard in Karnataka, the sources added.
"Amit Shah has given a clear direction to the Chief Minister not to bother about the leadership change, which people are talking about. He told him to go ahead and focus on development. We will contest elections on development, due to which we are successful," sources told PTI. According to them, Shah also asked Bommai to provide good administration and concentrate on youth-oriented programmes. The Union Home Minister also told him that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will also join him to win the poll battle.
Regarding the cabinet reshuffle, which has been on cards for a long time with five posts out of 34 sanctioned ministerial berths still lying vacant, Shah said he would send the list before May 10, as per the sources. "The reshuffle will be a minor one and seven new faces may be expected," the sources added.
The Union home minister left for Delhi at around 8.30 PM after completing his engagements in the city. Shah was in Bengaluru on Tuesday to attend in a host of events including the inauguration of Nrupathunga University, BJP state unit's event, a luncheon organised by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He also inaugurated the National Intelligence Grid and took part in the valedictory of the Khelo India University Games-2021. Shah's visit came after a minister resigned following the alleged suicide of a civil contractor accusing the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa that he demanded a 40 per cent cut in the public works worth ₹four crore in Belagavi district in 2021. His visit also came when the state saw the police sub-inspector recruitment scam coming to fore with the opposition Congress alleging the involvement of two ministers.
Speculations also got wings when two days ahead of Shah's arrival in Bengaluru, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said in Mysuru at a party event that the party leadership has the willpower and strength to execute leadership change as was done in Gujarat when the incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani.
803 mosques in Mumbai granted permission to use loudspeakers
Mumbai: Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday said that the police have received applications from 1,144 mosques across the city and permissions are granted to 803 mosques to use loudspeakers. The applications started coming to Mumbai police in the past two weeks, especially after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray raked up the issue and called upon the state government to pull down loudspeakers atop mosques across the state.
Punjab farmers holding back wheat stocks in hopes of better prices
CCEs are conducted every year to get an accurate estimate of the yield of key crops. The CCE data shows about 11% drop in crop yield. With 5.92 lakh tonne arrival to date, tMogarecorded 22% decline from the previous year when 7.51 lakh tonne wheat was sold in mandis. A progressive farmer, Baldev Singh, also confirmed that wheat growers were holding back some stocks, but cautioned them against pest attacks.
Pune-Lonavla local trains see 45% passenger occupancy
Pune: Even as the Pune railway division is running only 13 locals between Pune and Lonavla after the Covid restrictions were relaxed, the passenger occupancy is 45%. Around 21 locals used to run on this route before the Covid outbreak. As of Tuesday, 13 trains do 26 ferries between Pune and Lonavla every day and the count was 21 trains and 42 ferries before the pandemic.
Byculla Zoo penguin keepers: Looking after Oreo and Oscar is ‘highlight’ of our careers, they make us happy
Mumbai: Visitors to Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan also known as Byculla Zoo are drawn to the enclosure where penguin chicks Oreo, one-year-old, and Oscar, nine-month-old are housed. Oreo was born to the penguin pair Daisy and Donald on May 1, 2021. His parents are now 7.5 years old. Dr Madhumita Kale, who heads the team of six members, looking after the penguins has been the Humboldth penguins' vet since they first arrived in Mumbai in July 2016 and heads the team of three vets and three zookeepers.
E-vehicle sales increase on Akshaya Tritiya: Pune RTO
PUNE A decent number of vehicles has been sold and registered in the lead-up to Akshaya Tritiya this year in the Pune division, with 2,668 two-wheelers and 1,697 four-wheelers registered in the last eight days. The numbers are high when compared to the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, less vehicles have been registered this year as per the Pune Regional Transport Office due to shortage of supply vis-a-vis demand.
