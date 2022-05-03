I can see the future of the country in front of me: Amit Shah in Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday arrived at Bengaluru and paid floral tributes to the bust and statue of 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basaveshwara here, on his birth anniversary.

The move is seen as a reach out to Lingayats, a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as a strong vote bank of the ruling BJP, ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls next year. The Union Home Minister had last visited the city on account of the birth anniversary of prominent Lingayat seer Sri Shivakumar Swamiji.

The politically influential community is considered to have significant presence in about 140 of the total 224 assembly constituencies in the state, and decisive in about 90 seats, according to political observers.

Both Chief Minister Bommai, state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa hail from the community. Shah's visit to the city comes amid buzz over possible changes in the leadership, and pressure to rejig or expand the cabinet, ahead of Assembly polls in 2023.

On Tuesday, Shah was accompanied by the state's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, party national General Secretary C T Ravi, and several ministers of the state cabinet, among others.

Ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls too, Shah, then as BJP national President had paid floral tributes to the same statue at Basaveshwara Circle here, close to Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat.

Basaveshwara, popularly known as Basavanna, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as "Basava Jayanti", is a public holiday in Karnataka. Shah, who arrived in the city late last night, will be attending various events and a meeting at the state BJP office on Tuesday.

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday joined the saffron party in Amit Shah's presence. The Home Minister also addressed the people of Bengaluru and said that the future of any country is its youth and he can see the future of the country in front of him. “We gave Pakistan a befitting reply in the surgical strike after the Pulwama attack. If we all make our own pledge, 130 crore persons' will take 130 steps ahead,” he said.

Shah also laid the foundation stone for the Nrupatunga University and also virtually inaugurated the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bellary from Bengaluru, while also launching a smart e-beat (electronic beat) app for the Karnataka Police.

(With Inputs from PTI)

