Amit Shah says steps being taken in higher education will empower youth
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the youth builds the future and the character of the country.
Addressing the students of Nrupatunga University, after laying the foundation stone, Shah said, "The future of any country is built by the youth and their character."
The Union Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building infrastructure for higher education such that the youth of the country can stand at par with global levels.
"In the journey of 75 years, the country has crossed a lot of destinations and we are standing here today. Everyone has contributed in their own way to the development of the country," he said.
The college was established by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. From an undergraduate college, it started teaching postgraduate courses with a research programme and later received university status in 2020.
Shah also virtually inaugurated the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bellary from Bengaluru. Home Minister also launched a smart e-beat (electronic beat) app of the Karnataka Police.
"An initiative of the Karnataka Police has been launched today. When this will be launched in the entire Karnataka, then the services will reach the poorest to the poor," he said.
Earlier today, Shah and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai garlanded Basaveshwara Statue at Chalukya Circle in Bengaluru. The Home Minister will also inaugurate the Bengaluru National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) Campus in the city's Sathnur village.
At an event organized at 5.30 pm in Sree Kantheerava Outdoor Stadium, the Home Minister will participate in the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games-2021.
-
Groom and bride’s relatives get into a fight at UP wedding. 1 dead, 3 injured
A 25-year-old man from Bihar's Kaimur district who had gone to attend a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district was found dead after relatives and friends of the groom and bride clashed at the wedding, police said on Tuesday. Police said Saroj Sah, 25, and some other people invited by the groom misbehaved with the female dancers at about 10pm on Monday, something that the bride's side objected to.
-
Nitish Kumar’s wishes on ‘brotherhood’ as Bihar celebrates Eid
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan to attend prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and wished for brotherhood in the country. “May Bihar and the country move forward and the brotherhood stays," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also spoke about how the pandemic had led to muted festivities for two years, adding that he was “glad that people gathered again”.
-
Cancer patient wins ₹6.7 lakhs after suing insurance firm
A 60-year-old ailing cancer patient from Bengaluru won Rs. 6.7 lakhs after he sued a private insurance firm for denying him medical insurance for his cancer treatment on grounds that he had hypertension and diabetes, which he had not disclosed prior to taking the policy. Reports said that the 60-year-old man is an Indiranagar resident and had purchased a family cover insurance policy from Religare in November 2011.
-
I can see the future of the country in front of me: Amit Shah in Bengaluru
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday arrived at Bengaluru and paid floral tributes to the bust and statue of 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basaveshwara here, on Basaveshwara, popularly known as Basavanna, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as"Basava Jayanti"'s birth anniversary. The move is seen as a reach out to Lingayats, a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as a strong vote bank of the ruling BJP, ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls next year.
-
Bengaluru: Female friends sedate, rob 30-year-old woman of ₹4 lakh jewellery
A 30-year-old Bengaluru woman was looted in broad daylight as two of Sowbhagya's “friends” stole ₹4 lakh worth of jewellery from her residence at Hosakerehalli on April 27. As per the complainant, B Sowbhagya, the two women had given her a cold drink laced with sedatives, making her unconscious and stealing her valuables. Of the two, one, she identifies as her friend.
