Amit Shah to address public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka today

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Feb 22, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka, and discuss strategy with senior BJP leaders on Thursday, seeking to give a fresh impetus to the party's preparations for the elections due by May.

Union home minister Amit Shah (HT FILE PHOTO)
Shah would address a public meeting at Sandur in Ballari district and later visit Bengaluru, where he would take part in an interactive programme.

According to party sources, he would also hold a series of meetings with senior party functionaries including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on the election preparations.

Sources said BJP general secretary and Karnataka in charge Arun Singh will also attend the meetings.

